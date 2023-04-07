UFC 287 official weigh-in highlights and photo gallery

MIAMI – The UFC 287 fight card is now official following Friday’s weigh-in session, where 25 of 26 athletes scheduled to compete successfully hit their marks on the scale.

UFC 287 takes place Saturday at Kaseya Center in Miami. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) defends his UFC middleweight belt in an immediate rematch against Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC). And on the co-main, Miami’s own Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) takes on fellow title contender Gilbert Burns (21-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC) in a pivotal welterweight bout.

Check out the weigh-in highlights in the video above, and a link to the photo gallery from all of Friday’s happenings below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 287.

Related

Photos: UFC 287 official weigh-ins

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie