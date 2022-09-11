UFC 279 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Khamzat Chimaev nets $6,000

LAS VEGAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC 279 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $202,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC 279 took place at T-Mobile Arena. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.

The full UFC 279 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Nate Diaz: $21,000

def. Tony Ferguson: $21,000

Khamzat Chimaev: $6,000

Kevin Holland: $11,000

Daniel Rodriguez: $6,000

def. Li Jingliang: $16,000

Irene Aldana: $11,000

def. Macy Chiasson: $6,000

Johnny Walker: $6,000

def. Ion Cutelaba: $11,000

Julian Erosa: $11,000

def. Hakeem Dawodu: $6,000

Jailton Almeida: $4,000

def. Anton Turkalj: $4,000

Denis Tiuliulin: $4,000

def. Jamie Pickett: $6,000

Chris Barnett: $4,500

def. Jake Collier: $11,000

Norma Dumont: $6,000

def. Danyelle Wolf: $4,000

Heili Alateng: $6,000

def. Chad Anheliger: $4,000

Elise Reed: $4,500

def. Melissa Martinez: $4,000

Yohan Lainesse: $4,000

def. Darian Weeks: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 279.

