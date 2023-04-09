Udonis Haslem gets rocking chair for final regular season game; scores most points since 2009

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem was surprised with the gift of a rocking chair before his final regular season NBA game. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem is in his 20th and final season with the team and likely played in his last game Sunday. As he was honored ahead of the Heat’s last regular season matchup against the Orlando Magic, center Bam Adebayo interrupted with a gift.

“There you go man, take your seat,” Adebayo said, gesturing toward a custom rocking chair gift. Initially offering it to Heat-great Dwyane Wade, who stood court side, Haslem eventually sat down with a smile.

Before the interruption, Haslem thanked his family and spoke to his hometown fans for their support throughout his long career.

“Whether I was starting, whether I was the first guy off the bench or whether I didn’t play at all, you guys always had my back and showed love,” Haslem said. “For me, that’s priceless. That’s beautiful. And that’s why it made it all so easy, just to sacrifice everything.”

Spending his whole career in Miami, he will retire as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and a three-time champion. The Heat will retire his No. 40 jersey next season. Only Haslem, Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant have remained with one franchise for two decades.

Sunday marked Haslem’s seventh appearance this season. Playing in 25 games through the last four years and 65 over the last seven, Miami has retained him year-after-year for his supporting role in the sideline and in the locker room.

Checking in with the nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, the 42-year-old was applauded as the fifth-oldest player to make an NBA game appearance. That accomplishment set the tone for a memorable first quarter, which saw Haslem record 13 points — more than he had scored in a game since 2015.

With three minutes left in the first, his trademark jumper electrified the crowd.

Haslem didn’t stop there. Taking a lob from Duncan Robinson, he made a 4-foot dunk and briefly hung on the rim.

He ended up recording 24 points, his highest-scoring game since he put up 28 points on Nov. 14, 2009.

Haslem’s story of impact and longevity is unique and fans in the arena recognized that. Waving, shaking hands and hugging members of his team, the longtime Heat star checked out of the game one last time a loud standing ovation.

According to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, this isn’t really goodbye.