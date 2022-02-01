UConn women’s basketball needs to rebound from ‘lousy’ effort on Sunday against a much better Creighton team

UConn coach Geno Auriemma was far from satisfied with his team’s effort Sunday at Providence, saying he “wasn’t pleased about anything with the way we played.”

The defense had one of its more underwhelming performances in awhile, which bled over to a disjointed offensive outing where turnovers were once again a problem. It didn’t help that graduate student Dorka Juhász was out with a foot injury. Auriemma wasn’t sure when the 6-foot-5 forward could return, though he didn’t seem to think it would be a serious long-term issue.

The No. 10 Huskies (13-4, 8-0 Big East) will need to be better Wednesday night to pull out the win against a tough offensive team in Creighton (15-5, 10-2) and keep their longstanding conference win streak alive.

When the teams first met on Jan. 9, UConn saw its 17-point advantage shrink to eight in the final minutes before pulling out a 63-55 win. Creighton has since gone 5-1, its sole loss to Villanova (74-64).

Here’s what else you need to know about the matchup:

Site: D.J. Sokol Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Series: UConn leads, 4-0

Last meeting: No. 11 UConn 63, Creighton 55, Jan. 9, 2022 in Storrs, Conn.

TV: SNY (Meghan Culmo, Allen Bestwick, Maria Marino)

Stream: In-market SNY viewers with access to the network can watch via the NBC Sports app: http://stream.nbcsports.com/rsn/sny. Out-of-market viewers can watch on the Fox Sports App or at https://www.foxsports.com/ as well as on the FOX Now app or at www.fox.com/sports. The games might not appear on those sites until right around tipoff.

Radio: UConn IMG Sports Network on 97.9 ESPN (Bob Joyce, Debbie Fiske)

Creighton’s probable starters, sixth man:

Lauren Jensen, G, 5-10, So.; Carly Bachelor, G/F, 6-0, Jr.; Tatum Rembao, G, 5-9, Sr.; Payton Brotzki, G, 5-11, Sr.; Emma Ronsiek, F, 6-1, So.; Morgan Maly, G/F, 6-1, So.

UConn probable starters, sixth man:

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, F, 6-5, Sr.; Christyn Williams, G, 5-11, Sr.; Nika Mühl, G, 5-10, So.; Caroline Ducharme, G, 6-2, Fr.; Aaliyah Edwards, F, 6-3, So.; Azzi Fudd, G, 5-11, Fr.

The matchup

UConn’s offense: When they played Creighton in January, the Huskies shot 45% from the field and just 25% from 3 while committing 16 turnovers, half of which were traveling calls. Ducharme led the team in scoring (17 points), followed by Williams (13), Edwards (12) and Juhász (10).

UConn’s defense: The Huskies’ defense has mostly been strong this season, but their outing at Providence left a lot to be desired. In the teams’ first meeting this season, the Bluejays shot 37.1% as a team and 20% from 3, a credit to the Huskies’ defense as Creighton entered that game as one of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the nation.

Creighton’s offense: Ronsiek (14.8 points per game) and Jensen (12.0) are Creighton’s top scorers, while Maly (7.3 3-point attempts per game) offers another weapon from the arc. Against UConn last month, Maly (14 points) and Ronsiek (10) led the team in scoring, and the Bluejays won the battle in the paint.

“They’re not an easy team to defend,” Auriemma said after the first UConn-Creighton game. “You’ve got to work really, really hard, and you’ve got to keep working. The minute you stop, they get a layup or they get an open 3.”

Creighton’s defense: The Bluejays allow 62.2 points per game on 41.6% shooting (34.0% on 3s). They are a strong defensive rebounding team, collecting the ball off 73.7% of misses.

UConn keys: Can the Huskies reduce self-inflicted wounds, specifically turnovers? Can they come out with better defensive intensity and be able to sustain a high level of play on both ends for 40 minutes?

“The offense looked really good at times, but we have to just get better at sustaining things,” Auriemma said. “We allow something that happens to set us back, so we’ll take two steps forward, something will happen, we’ll take two steps back. And that hopefully is something we can work on in the next couple of days, the next couple weeks. … The only constant that I’ve seen [as the team searches for its identity] is the inconsistency.”

Players to watch: Can Edwards and Nelson-Ododa step up with Juhász’s status for Wednesday in question?

About Creighton’s coach: Jim Flanery is in his 20th season. His Bluejays are seeking their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance after making it in 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018. They took home the Big East regular-season crown in 2017.

Creighton’s mascot: Billy Bluejay

Famous alumni: Former NBA player/coach Paul Silas, former U.S. House of Representatives member from Wyoming Barbara Cubin, late astronaut from the Columbia disaster Michael P. Anderson

Alexa Philippou can be reached at [email protected]