UConn women coast past Marquette 69-38, nail down another Big East regular-season title

This has not been anything close to a typical season for the UConn women’s basketball team. With devastating injuries to their top players, absences due to illness, the schedule disrupted by COVID, the Huskies could take nothing for granted.

Nothing came easy, not even the regular-season conference title, which has for so long been a formality for the program.

So the Huskies have a right to savor their 69-38 victory over Marquette at the XL Center on Wednesday night, clinching the top spot in the Big East standings, and with it the No.1 seed for the tournament at Mohegan Sun next week. And by then, they could have their best player, Paige Bueckers, available.

“Winning is a difficult thing,” coach Geno Auriemma. “Sometimes here in Connecticut, we’ve made it look like it’s easy, and people get the impression that winning is easy, and it’s not. And winning all the time is not easy. … I’m proud of this team, and everybody involved with the program should be proud.”

As it is, their team nearly whole, the Huskies are on a five-game winning streak, with an average margin of victory of 32.8 points.

“It means more than any other season,” senior Olivia Nelson-Ododa said. “Because we’ve had to grind it out more. … A lot of the stuff we’ve seen, I haven’t seen at UConn in four years. We had to step out of our comfort zone.”

On Friday, Evina Westbrook came off the bench to score 17 points, shooting 6-for-8 from the floor, with five rebounds to lead the way. The fifth-year senior seemed to find a new gear since Auriemma assigned her to provide a spark off the bench.

“She’s playing the best basketball since she has been here,” Auriemma said. “She has been the Evina I always thought she’d be.”

Azzi Fudd scored 13, with 11 in the second half. Nelson-Ododa had 10 points and six rebounds, and Aaliyah Edwards had 10 and five, The Huskies were a little sluggish on offense, but out rebounded Marquette 32-25 and outshot their opponent to 50.9 percent to 34.7 percent.

Story continues

Now the seventh-ranked Huskies (20-5, 13-1 in the Big East, have tuneups at home against St. John’s Friday and Providence on Sunday to close the regular season. Their streak of 169 consecutive conference wins was ended by Villanova Feb. 9, but that proved to be just a bump in the road.

UConn started Edwards, Nelson-Ododa, Fudd, Nika Muhl and Williams , leaving an impressive bench array including Westbrook. Caroline Ducharme and Dorka Juhasz. Muhl was called for two fouls over the first 95 seconds, and spent the rest of the half on the bench.

Westbrook and Nelson-Ododa were most productive in the early going. Marquette led 8-6 after Antwainette Walker’s layup with 3:53 left in the first quarter, then the Huskies put together a 19-2 run to take control. Westrbook’s 3-pointer, the Huskies’ only made three of the half, provided the lead at 9-8, then halfway through the second period, Ducharme finished the run with a driving layup and the Huskies led 25-10.

Not everything was going according to plan, though UConn took a 31-14 lead into the half, Westbrook with nine points and Nelson-Ododa with eight. The Huskies were 1-for-7 on threes and had more turnovers (seven) than assists (six.) But the defense was stellar, Marquette shooting 6-for-23, turning it over 12 times.

The Golden Eagles stopped the momentum in the second half, holding UConn scoreless for 3:38 and scoring seven straight points to move within 10. Azzi Fudd, who got off only two shots in the first half, hit a three to end the scoring drought. A lay-in by Edwards and a three from Westbrook rebuilt the the Huskies’ lead to 39-21, and from there they won going away, outscoring Marquette 20-4 to finish the third quarter.

UConn has won 35 regular-season conference championships, 26 in the original Big East, seven in the American Athletic Conference and two since joining the new Big East.

“Every thing that happened,” Westbrook said, “you couldn’t make it up, from our bus breaking down [on the way to a game at Providence], to everything else.”

Bueckers warms up

Though UConn has ruled out a Bueckers return before the end of the regular season, she was out with her team, dressed and going through all the drills, some with, some without the large brace on her left knee. The pregame warm-ups are part of her rehab program; she resumed her cheerleading role once the game started.

So her return is getting close, but not likely before the Big East Tournament.

Juhasz took an elbow to her chin late in the game and required stitches for a cut on her lip, but should be Okay to play by Friday.

Dom Amore can be reached at [email protected]