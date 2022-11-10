UConn takeaways from Thursday’s 98-39 win over Northeastern, including Azzi Fudd’s big night

Azzi Fudd dribbles up court up close

UConn dominated from the start in their season opener against Northeastern on Thursday night, securing a 98-39 win. The Huskies have now won 27 straight season openers.

Here are some takeaways…

– Head coach Geno Auriemma went with a starting five of Nika Muhl, Azzi Fudd, Lou Lopez Senechal, Aaliyah Edwards, and Dorka Juhasz for the opener.

– UConn came out flying early on, jumping out to an early 10-3 lead. Muhl popped a three on the opening possession, recording the three points of the season. Muhl also played some excellent defense getting back to break up a Northeastern fast break and standing in to take a charge a possession later.

The UConn defense was extremely aggressive in the first quarter, making Northeastern’s life extremely difficult. The Huskies forced nine early turnovers and held Northeastern to just 18 percent shooting from the field in the quarter.

After one, they found themselves out to a comfortable twenty-point lead, 29-9. Edwards was dominating on both ends of the court, putting up eight points (four from the free-throw line) and reeling in five rebounds.

– Northeastern’s Derin Erdogan found herself in foul trouble very quickly, as she picked up her fourth foul early in the second. Edwards’ domination continued as she was quickly up to ten points and six rebounds. Fudd was also up to double-digits with 11 points.

Over the final six minutes of the second quarter, UConn used a 16-2 run to stretch the lead all the way out to 30 points. They led Northeastern 51-19 heading into the break.

UConn turned 15 first-half turnovers into 20 points and was dominating on the glass with 22 rebounds.

Aubrey Griffin contributed five points off the bench, including a late three. Fudd led the way with 15 points and had four steals. Edwards fell just a rebound shy of a double-double in the first half with 12 points and nine rebounds. Lopez Senechal had 11 points of her own, including three threes.

– The Fudd and Edwards show continued early in the second half, with them both scoring UConn’s first six points in the third quarter. Two more turnovers, and two more UConn baskets from Griffin and Lopez Senechal, stretched the lead up to 40 points, 61-21.

Amari DeBerry made her first appearance of the game late in the third quarter, and she made her presence felt right away, quickly scoring four points and bringing in a rebound. UConn outscored Northeastern 21-8 in the third quarter, taking a 72-27 lead into the final frame.

Dorka Juhasv was making her presence felt in the fourth with a pair of baskets and her second block of the game, she finished with a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds). UConn went on to close out the 98-39 win with another dominant frame.

Fudd led all scorers with 26 points (9-of-17) and Edwards had a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds). Lopez Senechal had 17 points and Griffin contributed 13 points of her own off the bench.

The Huskies will have a tough task next as they take on the No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns on Monday night at Gampel Pavilion at 6:30 p.m.