UConn advances to Sweet 16 with 77-58 win over Baylor

Mar 20, 2023; Storrs, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) drives the ball against Baylor Lady Bears guard Ja’Mee Asberry (21) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavillion. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 16 of her 22 points in a decisive third quarter, leading second-seeded UConn to a 77-58 win over No. 7 seed Baylor on Monday night and into a 29th straight Sweet 16.

Aaliyah Edwards added 19 points and Nika Muhl had 10 assists for the Huskies (31-5). Dorka Juhasz chipped in with 11 points and Caroline Ducharme added 10.

Ja’mee Asberry scored 15 points and Jaden Owens had 14 for Baylor, which finishes its season 20-13. Bella Fontleroy scored 12 points for the Bears, who made 12 3-pointers after hitting 14 in their first-round win over Alabama.

But the Huskies dominated inside, outscoring the Bears 36-12 in the paint and outrebounding Baylor 42-31.

UConn will play Ohio State in the regional semifinals in Seattle. The Buckeyes held on to beat North Carolina by two points earlier on Monday.

The Huskies led by five points at halftime after a shot from just over the half-court line by Muhl.

But Edwards, who had 12 first-half points, picked up her fourth foul less than three minutes into the second half.

A steal and a layup from Asberry cut the UConn lead to 44-43 and a 3-pointer by Owens tied the game at 46.

Fudd, playing in just her fifth game after missing 22 this season with knee injuries, then took over. She hit seven of her 12 shots in the third, helping UConn go on a decisive 16-2 run that put the game away.

The Huskies led 62-50 after three quarters and outscored Baylor 15-8 in the fourth.

The game was close early with Baylor holding a 24-18 lead after one quarter. The Huskies clamped down on the perimeter defense and opened the second quarter on a 17-2 run to take a 35-26 advantage.

Edwards hit six of her first seven shots, but picked up her third foul late in the second quarter. Baylor fought back and trailed 37-35 after a 3-pointer from Jaden Owens.

But just before the half was about to end, Muhl took two steps over half court and heaved a shot that found the bottom of the net.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears also lost in the second round last season, falling to South Dakota at home.

UConn: The Huskies haven’t lost a first of second round NCAA tournament game since 1993, going 44-0 in Gampel Pavilion since then and 16-0 in other arenas.

UP NEXT

UConn last lost in the Sweet 16 in 2005, falling to Stanford in Kansas City.