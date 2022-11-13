UCLA’s playoff hopes dashed after late-night upset loss to Arizona

Arizona running back Michael Wiley, right, fends off UCLA defensive back Stephan Blaylock on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

It was a bad day for Pac-12 contenders.

Saturday began with three teams in the conference having just one loss on the season and all with at least an outside shot at the College Football Playoff.

By day’s end, two of those teams saw their playoff hopes go down the drain.

No. 12 UCLA fell 34-28 to Arizona in a major late-night upset at the Rose Bowl. It was perhaps an even more shocking result than No. 6 Oregon’s 37-34 loss to No. 25 Washington earlier in the day.

Both UCLA (8-2) and Oregon (8-2) now have two losses and will no longer factor in the playoff picture.

That leaves No. 8 USC (9-1) as the conference’s lone playoff hopeful with two weeks to go in the regular season.

The Bruins will be left wondering what could have been after Saturday’s brutal loss to a Wildcats team that had just one Pac-12 victory coming in.

Arizona was lifted by the heroics of quarterback Jayden De Laura, who was running around, keeping plays alive and making big throws all night long.

He threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a score. His go-ahead 17-yard touchdown pass to Tetairoa McMillan on a wild 4th down play with 6:41 to play wound up being the difference.