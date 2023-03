Pac-12 Networks’ Ashley Adamson spoke to UCLA student-athletes David Singleton, Dylan Andrews, Adem Bona, Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Logan Cremonesi and Kenneth Nwuba after the Bruins’ win over Northwestern in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It clinched UCLA’s third straight trip to the Sweet Sixteen.