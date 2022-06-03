UCLA Bruins beat Northwestern Wildcats in WCWS elimination game

Bruins pitcher Megan Faraimo dug herself into a hole.

No. 5-seeded UCLA kept its season alive Friday with a 6-1 win over No. 9 Northwestern in a Women’s College World Series elimination game at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. But the victory didn’t come without a late scare in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Wildcats trimmed the deficit to 2-1 via an RBI double by Grace Nieto, and they ultimately loaded the bases with two outs as Rachel Lewis stepped up to the plate.

Faraimo, who walked the previous batter, struggled to dial it in.

Her first three tosses to Lewis landed outside the strike zone, and each ball fed into a frenzied Wildcats crowd that was now on its feet.

Faraimo delivered the fourth pitch, a bullet that went straight up the middle while Lewis opted not to swing.

Lewis didn’t bite on the next pitch either, and it also found the strike zone to make it a 3-2 count.

UCLA’s Megan Faraimo pitches during the third inning of the team’s NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game against Northwestern on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

With the tension building, Faraimo calmly wiped some sweat from her face and went back into the pitching motion. She sent a yellow blur in the direction of Lewis, who froze as it landed in the glove of catcher Delanie Wisz for the third strike.

Faraimo’s heroics carried over to the following inning. The redshirt junior stepped up to the plate as UCLA’s leadoff hitter and she stepped into the second pitch she saw from Danielle Williams.

The ball never recovered.

Faraimo sent a deep bomb into left field for a solo home run that extended the lead to 3-1. UCLA then tacked on another three runs in the seventh inning via RBI singles from Alyssa Garcia, Anna Vines and Thessa Malau’ulu.

Northwestern got runners on first and second base in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Faraimo came through once more. She secured the final out by getting Skyler Shellmyer to ground out.

Faraimo finished with 10 strikeouts and five allowed hits in a complete game. She also went 1-for-2 at the plate for one RBI and one run. Nieto recorded one RBI on 2-for-3 hitting for the Wildcats.

UCLA advances to face the loser of No. 14 Florida and No. 7 Oklahoma State in an elimination game on Sunday at 2 p.m.

UCLA’s Briana Perez (3) tags out Northwestern’s Skyler Shellmyer (8) as she slides into second base during the first inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game Friday, June 3, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

