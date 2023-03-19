UBS reportedly reaches deal to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion

UBS reportedly reaches deal to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion

by

Struggling Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse has reportedly agreed to be bought by its arch-rival UBS at a discount to Friday’s close price, after seeing a wave of customer deposits exit the bank.

UBS
UBS,
-5.50%
will buy Credit Suisse
CS,
-6.94%
for more than $2 billion in an all-stock deal, the Financial Times reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the transaction.

The 0.50 francs per share UBS is offering, in stock, compares to Credit Suisse’s
CSGN,
-8.01%
closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday. The FT said UBS initially bid just 0.25 francs per share.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported the Swiss National Bank offered UBS a roughly $100 billion liquidity to absorb Credit Suisse. That comes after SNB last week agreed to loan Credit Suisse 50 billion francs.