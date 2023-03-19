UBS reportedly reaches deal to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion

Struggling Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse has reportedly agreed to be bought by its arch-rival UBS at a discount to Friday’s close price, after seeing a wave of customer deposits exit the bank.

UBS

UBS,

-5.50%

will buy Credit Suisse

CS,

-6.94%

for more than $2 billion in an all-stock deal, the Financial Times reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the transaction.