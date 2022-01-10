Uber Series at Showtime Adds Six to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Ian Alda, Sonny Valicenti, Ben Feldman, Rob Morrow, Rama Vallury and Eva Victor have been announced as cast members in “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” which premieres on Showtime Feb. 27 at 10 p.m.

They join previously announced stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman in the series, which will follow the highs and lows of Silicon Valley life through Uber’s beginnings as a company.

Alda will play Peter Fenton, a young partner at venture capital firm Benchmark. His previous credits include “Silicon Valley,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” He is repped by Stewart Talent and Station Three Management.

Valicenti plays young Benchmark partner Matt Cohler. He starred as serial killer Dennis Rader in “Mindhunter” and has also appeared in “Your Honor,” “The Post” and “Office Christmas Party.” Up next, he will appear in Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde.” Valicenti is repped by Stewart Talent.

Feldman appears in two episodes as Larry Page, co-founder of Google. He is best known for playing Michael Ginsburg in “Mad Men” and Jonah in “Superstore,” with other credits including “Silicon Valley,” “A to Z” and “Drop Dead Diva.” Feldman is repped by UTA, Impression Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.

Vallury plays Tahir Kahn, a top engineer at Uber. He is a graduate of Second City Hollywood and previously wrote for the CBS Diversity Showcase, and has voiced “Nicky the Robot” in “Tooned In” and Ali in “Squid Game.” Vallury is repped by Stewart Talent.

Victor plays Susan Fowler, an engineer who upends the culture at Uber. She plays Rian in “Billions” and has appeared in the films “Dating & New York” and “As of Yet” in addition to directing, writing and starring in the series “Eva vs. Anxiety.” Victor is repped by WME and Management 360.

Morrow will appear in two episodes as Apple senior executive Eddie Cue. He is best known for playing Dr. Joel Fleischman in “Northern Exposure” and has also appeared in “Quiz Show,” “Numb3rs,” “Designated Survivor” and “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Morrow is repped by Gersh.

“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” is the first installment of an anthology series about major moments in the business world. The first season is based on Mike Isaac’s 2019 book of the same name. Brian Koppelman and David Levien and Beth Schacter executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series.

