Uber Is Cash Flow Positive for First Time. The Stock Soars.

Text size





Ride-hailing giant

Uber Technologies



stock soared after the company became cash-flow positive for the first time.

Uber (ticker: UBER) reported a loss of $2.6 billion, or $1.33 a share, for the second quarter, while consensus among analysts tracked by FactSet was for a loss of 27 cents. The latest quarter included a $1.7 billion headwind related to equity investments. Revenue grew by 105% year over year to $8.1 billion, topping estimates for $7.4 billion.

The company became cash flow positive in the quarter for the first time, posting $382 million in free cash flow.

“We became a free cash flow generator in Q2, as we continued to scale our asset-light platform, and we will continue to build on that momentum,” said Nelson Chai, Uber’s chief financial officer, in a press release.

Adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, in the second quarter was $364 million, above estimates for $260.8 million, according to FactSet. This points “to the capability for Uber to produce profits while navigating inflationary pressures and pockets of driver shortages,” wrote Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

Looking ahead, Uber estimates third-quarter adjusted Ebitda of between $440 million and $470 million. That is compared with analysts’ estimate of $383.2 million. Gross bookings will range between $29 billion and $30 billion, the company added. In the second quarter, gross bookings grew 33% year over year to $29.1 billion, while trips grew 27% on an annual basis to 1.87 billion.

Uber stock rose 13.3% to $27.88 on Tuesday. The shares have lost 34% this year.

Investors should now keep an eye out for results from other “sharing economy” players

Lyft



(LYFT) and

DoorDash



(DASH). Both report on Thursday.

Lyft



was up 12% on Tuesday, while

DoorDash



was up 5%, buoyed by Uber’s better-than-feared report.

Corrections & Amplifications:

Uber reported a loss of $1.33 a share in the second quarter. A previous version of this article incorrectly said it reported earnings of 58 cents a share.

Write to Karishma Vanjani at [email protected]