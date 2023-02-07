Uber earnings preview: Here’s what to expect

Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

Here’s what analysts are expecting to see from the ride-hailing giant, as compiled by Bloomberg:

Q4 revenue: $8.47 billion expected

Q4 delivery bookings: $14.22 billion expected

Q4 loss per share: -12 cents expected

Q4 net loss: $317.2 million expected

2022 gross bookings: $135.03 billion expected

For Uber, hopes are solidly high coming into this earnings cycle, as the company is widely expected to at least meet, if not surpass, analysts’ expectations.

“Overall, we expect largely in-line 4Q results based on industry data points though expect the focus for investors to be on guidance and EBITDA leverage in 2023,” Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler wrote on Feb. 6. “We remain positive on Uber given our expectation for continued mobility recovery.”

‘Ongoing recovery’

The ride-hailing giant’s odds of having a good day are boosted by the fact that, post-pandemic, mobility isn’t only recovering – driver supply is ticking back up after a long shortage.

“As one key input, we view evidence of ongoing recovery in driver supply as likely helping boost the company’s take rate and Ebitda margin for Q4,” Evercore analyst Mark Mahaney recently wrote in a note to investors. “That said, we remain cautious on the Delivery segment being impacted by potentially softening consumer demand, though we haven’t seen clear evidence of this yet.”

The logo of Uber is seen at a temporary showroom at the Promenade road during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023, in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Rival Lyft (LYFT) is set to report its own earnings on Feb. 9, so the pressure is on for both companies, whose results will undoubtedly draw comparisons.

Over the last 12 months, Uber’s shares have declined by about 9%. In 2023 so far, the company’s stock is up by about 37%.

Allie Garfinkle is a Senior Tech Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @agarfinks and on LinkedIn.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Story continues

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube