U2’s Bono And The Edge Perform Acoustic Set At Metro Station in Kyiv – The Hamden Journal

U2 singer Bono and guitarist, Dave “The Edge” Evans performed Sunday at the Khreschatyk subway station in Kyiv to bolster spirits in the war-torn Ukraine.

The band said in a tweet on Sunday that President Zelensky “invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and so that’s what we’ve come to do.”

The subway stations have frequently been used as bomb shelters in the city.

“The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom,” Bono told the audience, which included soldiers. “We pray that you will enjoy some of that peace soon.”

The Irish Times reported performances of U2 hits “With or Without You,” “Desire,” “Angel of Harlem,” “Vertigo” and a rendition of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” that replaced the titular “Me” with “Ukraine.”

The U2 performes were joined by Ukrainian singer Taras Topolya from the Ukrainian band Antytila and other local musicians.