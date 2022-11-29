U.S. vs. Iran, England vs. Wales

Welcome to the final round of group stage games at the 2022 World Cup. After each of the first two sets of games were staggered all throughout the day, the final games of the group stage rounds are played in two windows.

Each group’s games happen at the same time so teams don’t have an advance notice of what they have to do to move on to the knockout round.

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Given that the U.S. men’s national team has to win to advance to the second round, you should be taking the win straight up here over the worse odds to advance to the second round if you think the USMNT is going to get the win. We think so too — this team didn’t show any fear against England and an early goal on Tuesday will be a huge boost.

2 p.m. ET, FS1

Wales will be without goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey after his red card late in the loss to Iran. England is essentially assured a place in the second round — it’s why you can’t bet on England to advance — but a win means a game against Senegal in the second round and not the Netherlands. We’ll take England to win.