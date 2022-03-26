U.S. Treasury market plagued with illiquidity as government bonds suffer worst week in years

Signs of trouble continue to show up in the world’s largest, most liquid government-securities market as government bonds logged their worst week in years and the U.S. central bank’s interest rate hiking cycle gets under way.

All six of the gauges used to monitor U.S. Treasury market depth — or the ease with which securities can be bought and sold without significantly impacting their prices — have remained at abnormal conditions for the month of March, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s

Liquidity Stress Dashboard. This was the case before Friday’s broad, aggressive selloff in Treasurys — which sent 2-

and 10-year yields

to their biggest weekly gains since June 2009 and September 2019, respectively. Yields and prices move in opposite directions — so soaring yields reflect a drop in demand and prices on Treasurys.