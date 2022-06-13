U.S. stores experience tampon shortage, one company blames comedian Amy Schumer

Tampon shortage (Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images)

Many shoppers have had trouble finding tampons in U.S. stores lately, and tampon makers say the national shortage is due to supply chain issues. NPR notes the problem “stems from a combination of factory staffing challenges, transportation bottlenecks, and the rising costs of key raw materials used to make the products.”

A CVS pharmacy spokesperson confirmed to NPR that suppliers haven’t been able to fulfill orders lately, adding that other stores including Target and Walgreens were also dealing with a limited tampon supply.

Some brands have been seeing an increase in demand for some time now. Procter & Gamble, the parent company of Tampax, is one of them, Time reports. The company told Time that it saw a 7.7 percent increase in demand since 2020, and attributed the surge to the success “of an ad campaign that year with comedian Amy Schumer.” As The New York Post points out, though, “other brands of tampons … are also in short supply, and they don’t have an Emmy winner and Tony nominee to blame.”

‘I Support the Girls’ founder Dana Marlowe shared with NPR that her organization, which provides menstrual hygiene products to people in need, saw a big drop in donations recently, and only received half the supply of tampons compared to the last two years.

CNN says that the tampon shortage shares uneasy parallels with the baby formula shortage, but retailers are working to restock inventory as soon as possible.

