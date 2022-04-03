U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Lower on Monday

Text size
U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly lower. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 34 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 futures lost 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite futures fell 0.2%.
This week’s earnings include: Acuity Brands and Lindsay Corp. on Tuesday; Levi Strauss, RPM International and Simply Good Foods on Wednesday; and Conagra Brands, Constellation Brands and Lamb Weston Holdings on Thursday.
This week’s notable economic events include: On Monday, the Census Bureau reports new factory orders for manufactured durable and nondurable goods for February. On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management releases its Services Purchasing Managers’ Index for March, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis reports light-vehicle sales for March. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its mid-March meeting, when it raised its benchmark interest rate target a quarter point to 0.25% to 0.5%. Also Wednesday, Costco Wholesale reports sales data for March. On Thursday, the Federal Reserve reports on total consumer credit data, and the Department of Labor reports initial jobless claims for the week ending April 2.
