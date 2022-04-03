U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Lower on Monday

U.S. stocks are poised to open slightly lower on Monday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt/Getty Images





Text size





U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly lower. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 34 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 futures lost 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite futures fell 0.2%.

This week’s earnings include: Acuity Brands and Lindsay Corp. on Tuesday; Levi Strauss, RPM International and Simply Good Foods on Wednesday; and Conagra Brands, Constellation Brands and Lamb Weston Holdings on Thursday.