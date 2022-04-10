U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

Text size
U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly higher. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 35 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite futures gained 0.2%.
West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark crude oil price, was flat around $98 a barrel as of 6:23 p.m. Sunday evening.
This week’s earnings include Albertsons and CarMax on Tuesday; Bed Bath & Beyond, BlackRock, Delta Air Lines, Fastenal, First Republic Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and Rent the Runway on Wednesday; and Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Rite Aid, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, UnitedHealth Group, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo on Thursday.
U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed on Friday for Good Friday.
Notable economic events this week include: On Monday, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans discusses his outlook for the economy, employment, inflation, and interest rates at the Detroit Economic Club. On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the consumer price index for March, and the National Federation of Independent Business releases its Small Business Optimism Index for March. On Wednesday, the BLS reports the producer price index for March. On Thursday, the University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Survey for April, the BLS reports export and import price data for March, and the Census Bureau reports retail sales spending for March. On Friday, the Federal Reserve releases industrial production data for March.