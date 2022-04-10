U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

It will be an abbreviated trading week, with U.S. markets closed on Friday.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images





Text size





U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly higher. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 35 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite futures gained 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark crude oil price, was flat around $98 a barrel as of 6:23 p.m. Sunday evening.