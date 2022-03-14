U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

Text size
• U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly up. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 139 points, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 futures gained 0.4% and Nasdaq Composite futures gained 0.4%. This week’s earnings include: Vail Resorts, Gitlab, and Coupa Software on Monday; Lands’ End, Lennar and Williams-Sonoma on Wednesday; and Accenture, FedEx, GameStop, Dollar General and Signet Jewelers on Thursday.
This week’s notable economic events include: On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the producer price index for February. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee announces its monetary-policy decision and is widely expected to raise the federal-funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point, to 0.25% to 0.50%. Also Wednesday, the National Association of Home Builders releases its Housing Market Index for March, and the Census Bureau reports February retail sales. On Friday, the Conference Board reports the Leading Economic Index for February, and the National Association of Realtors reports existing-home sales for February.
