U.S. Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

Stocks are set to open lower on Monday ahead of another busy earnings week. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images





U.S. stocks are set to fall on Monday ahead of another busy week of earnings.

On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 133 points, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%, and Nasdaq Composite futures fell 0.4%.

Crude oil futures (West Texas Intermediate) lost 0.7%, to $97.91 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.5% to $103.52 a barrel.