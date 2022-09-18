U.S. Stocks Poised for Mixed Open on Monday

Stocks were poised for a mixed open in New York on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. stocks are poised for a mixed open on Monday as investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting and decision this week.

On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 13 points, or 0.06%, while the S&P 500 futures lost 0.06%, and Nasdaq Composite futures lost 0.32%.