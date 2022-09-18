U.S. Stocks Poised for Mixed Open on Monday

Text size
U.S. stocks are poised for a mixed open on Monday as investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting and decision this week.
On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 13 points, or 0.06%, while the S&P 500 futures lost 0.06%, and Nasdaq Composite futures lost 0.32%.
Crude oil futures (West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard) rose 0.6%, to $85.65 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 0.6% to $91.93 a barrel.
This week’s earnings include: AutoZone on Monday; Stitch Fix on Tuesday; General Mills, KB Home, and Lennar on Wednesday; Accenture, Costco Wholesale, Darden Restaurants, FactSet Research Systems, and FedEx on Thursday.
This week’s notable economic events include: On Monday, the National Association of Home Builders releases its Housing Market Index for September. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee meets to consider further interest-rate increases, with economists expecting a 0.75 percentage point hike.
Also Tuesday, the Census Bureau will report residential construction starts for August. On Wednesday, the National Association of Realtors reports existing-home sales for August. On Thursday, the Conference Board releases its Leading Economic Index for August, and the Labor Department reports the number of new filings for unemployment benefits for the week ended Sept. 17. On Friday, S&P Global reports its Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Indexes for September.
