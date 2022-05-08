U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open on Monday

Text size





U.S. stocks are set to open lower on Monday.

On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 191 points, down 0.6%, while the S&P 500 futures declined 0.8% and Nasdaq Composite futures fell 0.9%.

Crude oil futures (West Texas Intermediate) fell 0.2%, to $109.54 a barrel.

This week’s earnings include: AMC Entertainment Holdings, BioNTech, Palantir Technologies, Simon Property Group, and Tyson Foods on Monday; Electronic Arts, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Occidental Petroleum, Peloton Interactive, Roblox, Sysco, and TransDigm Group on Tuesday; Beyond Meat, Krispy Kreme, Rivian Automotive, Steris, Toyota Motor, Walt Disney, and Wendy’s on Wednesday; Brookfield Asset Management, Constellation Energy, Motorola Solutions, Six Flags Entertainment, and Tapestry on Thursday; and Honda Motor on Friday.

This week’s notable economic events include: On Tuesday, the National Federation of Independent Business releases its Small Business Optimism Index for April. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the consumer price index for April. On Thursday, the BLS releases the producer price index for April, and the Department of Labor reports initial jobless claims for the week ended on May 7. On Friday, the University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index for May.

