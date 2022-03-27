U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

Text size
• U.S. stocks are set to open flat on Monday. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were unchanged, while the S&P 500 futures gained 0.03% and Nasdaq Composite futures gained 0.03%.
This week’s earnings include: Jefferies Financial Group on Monday; Chewy, Lululemon Athletica, McCormick, Micron Technology, and PVH on Tuesday; BioNTech and Paychex on Wednesday; and Walgreens Boots Alliance on Thursday.
Notable economic events this week include: On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for February, and S&P CoreLogic reports its Case-Shiller National Home Price Index for January. On Wednesday, ADP releases its National Employment Report for March, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis reports its final estimate for fourth-quarter gross-domestic-product growth. On Thursday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis will report personal income and expenditure statistics for February, and the Institute for Supply Management releases its Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for March. On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the March jobs report, including nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate.
