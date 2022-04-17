U.S. Stocks Poised for a Subdued Open on Monday

Text size





U.S. stocks are set for a flat to lower open on Monday.

On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 27 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 futures lost 0.1%, and Nasdaq Composite futures lost 0.4%.

Crude oil futures also rose 0.9% on Sunday evening, to $107.88 a barrel, while the 10-year Treasury yield was 2.83%.

This week’s earnings from 67 S&P 500 companies include: Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Charles Schwab, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, and Synchrony Financial on Monday; Citizens Financial Group, Fifth Third Bancorp, Halliburton, Hasbro, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, Netflix, Omnicom Group, Prologis, Signature Bank, Travelers, and Truist Financial on Tuesday.

Abbott Laboratories, Anthem, ASML Holding, Baker Hughes, Crown Castle International, CSX, Equifax, Kinder Morgan, Lam Research, Nasdaq, Procter & Gamble, and Tesla report earnings on Wednesday; American Airlines, AT&T, Blackstone, Danaher, Dow, Freeport-McMoRan, Intuitive Surgical, Marsh & McLennan, NextEra Energy, Nucor, Philip Morris International, Snap, SVB Financial Group, Union Pacific, and United Airlines on Thursday; and American Express, HCA Healthcare, Kimberly-Clark, Newmont, Regions Financial, SAP, Schlumberger, and Verizon Communications on Friday.

This week’s notable economic events include: On Monday, the National Association of Home Builders will release its Housing Market Index for April. On Tuesday, the Census Bureau reports new residential construction statistics for March. On Wednesday, the National Association of Realtors reports existing-home sales for March. On Thursday, the Conference Board releases the Leading Economic Index for March. On Friday, IHS Markit will release both its Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Indexes for April.

