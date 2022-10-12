U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after erasing their premarket gains as data showed producer-price inflation accelerated more quickly than expected last month. The S&P 500
SPX,
fell 10 points, or 0.3%, to 3,579. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
retreated 84 points, or 0.3%, to 29,155. The Nasdaq Composite declined 27 points, or 0.3%, to 10,399.
U.S. stocks open lower after hotter-than-expected producer price inflation data
