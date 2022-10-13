Dow jumps nearly 500 points at open as bond yields retreat on revived hopes for Fed pivot

U.S. stocks end sharply higher, reversing early losses seen after stronger-than-anticipated inflation

by

U.S. stocks ended sharply higher Thursday after investors weighed a hotter-than-anticipated report on inflation that firmed up expectations for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
+2.83%
jumped more than 800 points to close 2.8% higher, while the S&P 500
SPX,
+2.60%
gained 2.6% and the Nasdaq Composite
COMP,
+2.23%
jumped 2.2%, according to preliminary FactSet data. All three major benchmarks ended higher, reversing sharp losses seen at the open after a report on the consumer price index showed inflation rose in September more than anticipated. Investors are largely betting that the Fed will hike its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point at its policy meeting in early November.