U.S. stocks are reacting positively Tuesday to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s responses during a discussion at the Economic Club of Washington D.C. After wavering between gains and losses earlier in the day, stocks turned decidedly higher as Powell was asked about Friday’s blockbuster jobs report. The S&P 500
SPX,
was up 30 points, or 0.8%, at 4,143. The Nasdaq Composite
COMP,
gained 142 points, or 1.2%, to 12,025. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
gained 115 points, or 0.4%, at 34,014. Powell is speaking in a Q&A with David Rubenstein, co-founder of private equity firm the Carlyle Group.
U.S. stocks climb, Dow turns positive as Powell speaks in Washington
