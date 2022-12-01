U.S. Stock Movers of Note: Buffett Holding StoneCo; Gold Stocks

Stocks rose Wednesday after dovish comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 737.24, or 2.18% to 34,589.77.

The S&P 500 rose 122.48, or 3.09% to 4,080.11. Winners outpaced losers 475 to 24 in the S&P 500. .Within the S&P 500, financials stocks led, while consumer staples lagged.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 484.22, or 4.41% to 11,468.

Stocks of Interest

Among stocks of particular interest to readers of TheStreet, shares of Etsy Inc (ETSY) – Get Free Report rose 8.38% to $132.09. For more information on what Real Money columnists are saying about Etsy Inc, please click here.

Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY) – Get Free Report rose 4.34% to $45.44.

Shares of Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) – Get Free Report rose 3.33% to $226.31. Tractor Supply is one of the stocks Real Money columnists are following closely.

Chip Stocks Gain

Chip stocks were higher Wednesday.

Winners outpaced losers among notable stocks in the sector.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) – Get Free Report rose 8.24% to $169.23. Nvidia reported earnings in mid-November. Real Money’s Bret Kenwell looked at ways to trade the stock.

Shares of the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) – Get Free Report rose 6% to $388.03.

Shares of the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) – Get Free Report rose 5.7% to $227.73.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Stocks Gain

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway stocks were higher Wednesday.

Winners outpaced losers 39 to 3 among stocks held by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) – Get Free Report according to its latest SEC filing.

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (STNE) – Get Free Report rose 6.96% to $11.68. For more information on what Real Money columnists are saying about StoneCo Ltd, please click here.

Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL) – Get Free Report rose 4.86% to $148.03. Real Money’s Eric Jhonsa recently looked at Apple and other mega cap tech names in light of their declines this year.

Shares of Snowflake Inc (SNOW) – Get Free Report rose 4.63% to $142.90. To learn more profitable trading ideas from Real Money columnists about Snowflake Inc, please click here.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) – Get Free Report rose 0.55% to $69.49. To learn more profitable trading ideas from Real Money columnists about Occidental Petroleum Corporation, please click here.

Cannabis Stocks Trade Higher

Cannabis stocks were higher Wednesday.

Winners outpaced losers 8 to 1 among notable stocks in the sector.

Shares of Tilray Inc (TLRY) – Get Free Report rose 4.03% to $3.87. To learn more profitable trading ideas from Real Money columnists about Tilray Inc, please click here.

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (CRON) – Get Free Report rose 2.64% to $3.11. For more information on what Real Money columnists are saying about Cronos Group Inc, please click here.

Gold Stocks Gain

Gold stocks were higher Wednesday.

Winners outpaced losers 4 to 0 among notable stocks in the sector.

Shares of Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) – Get Free Report rose 3.31% to $112.33. For more information on what Real Money columnists are saying about Royal Gold Inc, please click here.

Shares of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) – Get Free Report rose 1.27% to $33.60.

Shares of the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) – Get Free Report rose 1.28% to $164.81.

Gaming Stocks Trade Higher

Gaming stocks were higher Wednesday.

Winners outpaced losers 18 to 3 among notable stocks in the sector.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) – Get Free Report rose 7.61% to $381.96. For more information on what Real Money columnists are saying about Monolithic Power Systems Inc, please click here.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) – Get Free Report rose 6.77% to $175.84. For more information on what Real Money columnists are saying about NXP Semiconductors NV, please click here.

Shares of the VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (GMBL) – Get Free Report rose 3.39% to $45.11.

Shares of the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) rose 4.11% to $19.23.