U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply after trading began late Sunday, as investors remain rattled by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,

-0.97%

slid more than 300 points, while S&P 500 futures

ES00,

-1.32%

and Nasdaq-100 futures

NQ00,

-1.76%

each fell more than 1%.