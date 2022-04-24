U.S. stock futures sink, suggesting more losses Monday

After sharp losses Friday, Wall Street is poised for more declines as stock-index futures slid Sunday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,

-0.67%

were last down more than 250 points, while S&P 500 futures

ES00,

-0.69%

and Nasdaq-100 futures

NQ00,

-0.63%

were also sinking.

Wall Street is bracing for a busy earnings week, with quarterly reports due from Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-2.78% ,

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.

FB,

-2.11% ,

Google parent Alphabet Inc.

GOOGL,

-4.15%

GOOG,

-4.26% ,

Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

-2.66%

and Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

-2.41% ,

among others. Investors will also keep an eye on Twitter Inc.

TWTR,

+3.93% ,

which reports earnings Thursday and on Sunday was reported to be re-evaluating Elon Musk’s takeover bid.

On Friday, the Dow

DJIA,

-2.82%

shed about 981 points, or 2.8%, marking its worst daily percentage drop since Oct. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market data. The S&P 500 index

SPX,

-2.77%

slid 2.8% and the Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP,

-2.55%

tumbled 2.6%.

For the week, the Dow was down 1.9%, the S&P 500 fell 2.8% and the Nasdaq dropped 3.8%, according to FactSet.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell added to the worries of jittery investors Thursday by signaling support for a larger, 50-basis-point rate hike at the Fed’s May meeting.