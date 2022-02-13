Text size
Here’s what you need to know to navigate the markets today.
• U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly down. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 18 points, or 0.05%, while the S&P 500 futures lost 0.09% and Nasdaq Composite futures lost 0.2%. Nearly 60 S&P 500 companies report earnings this week, including: Advance Auto Parts, Avis Budget Group and Vornado Realty Trust on Monday; Airbnb, Ecolab, Marriott International, Roblox, and ViacomCBS on Tuesday; Cisco Systems, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Kraft Heinz, Marathon Oil, Nvidia, and Shopify on Wednesday; Walmart on Thursday; and Deere on Friday.
This week’s notable economic events include: On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its producer price index for January. On Wednesday, the Census Bureau will report U.S. retail spending data for January, and the National Association of Home Builders releases its Housing Market Index for February. On Thursday, the Census Bureau will report new residential construction data for January. On Friday, the Conference Board releases its Leading Economic Index for January.
