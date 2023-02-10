U.S. stock futures point to another down day on Wall Street amid earnings disappointment

U.S. stock index futures fell Friday, with technology stocks seen leading the losses on Wall Street as investors digested more earnings disappointments in the sector and waited for a consumer sentiment survey.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.73%

declined 249.13 points, or 0.7%, to end at 33,699.88 and the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.88%

fell 0.9% to finish at 4,081.50. The Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

-1.02%

fell 1% to finish at 11,789.58 and notched its second-biggest blown gain of the year.

What’s driving the markets?

Investors have been dividing their attention between economics and corporate earnings this week, with the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for February coming at 10 a.m. Eastern, followed by the federal budget at 2 p.m.

In between, Fed. Gov. Christopher Waller will speak at 12:30 p.m., followed by Philadelphia Fed. President Patrick Harker at 4 pm. Stocks have endured some pressure this week following hawkish remarks from Fed officials such as New York President John Williams and the Fed’s Waller.

But stocks have avoided deeper losses, some say, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking earlier this week, mostly didn’t stray from his view that a “disinflationary process has begun.” The next big spotlight for markets will come Tuesday when investors will get an update on consumer prices for January.

Meanwhile, the Treasury yield curve, as measured by the spread between 2-

TMUBMUSD02Y,

4.506%

and 10-year Treasury yields

TMUBMUSD10Y,

3.702% ,

narrowly missed finishing the New York session with its most negative reading since October 1981 on Thursday.

In corporate earnings news, Lyft Inc.

LYFT,

-3.16%

shares slid 30% in premarket trading after the ride-hailing company posted record revenue but a disappointing forecast. The company said it would reduce head count, joining droves of other tech companies that have cut thousands of jobs.

Investors have endured selling of big tech names this week, such as Google-parent Alphabet Inc.

GOOGL,

-4.39%

whose shares have tumbled 9% this week after a test of its AI chatbot system showed an inaccurate answer to a search query. The errorr was made worse by comparisons with Microsoft

MSFT,

-1.17% ,

which on Tuesday showed how its search engine, Bing, and browser, Edge, would be enhanced by AI. Alphabet’s market value has since lost $170bn but the rout may have less to do with Google’s mistake than with Microsoft stealing an edge on its rival. Artificial intelligence has become one of the hottest new areas of the stock market for investors.

