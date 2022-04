U.S. stock futures fell, oil prices declined and Chinese stocks suffered their worst selloff in more than two years as Beijing sticks to its zero-Covid strategy while faced with increasing cases in major cities.

Futures for the S&P 500 declined 1% Monday. Contracts for the tech-focused Nasdaq-100 retreated 0.8% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%. The Dow posted its worst one-day percentage change since October 2020 on Friday, tumbling nearly 1,000 points.