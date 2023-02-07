U.S. stock futures nudge higher ahead of eagerly awaited comments from Fed chief Powell

U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday ahead of eagerly anticipated comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking for the first time since a blowout jobs report caused traders to shift their interest-rate forecasts closer to the one he’s championed.

What’s happening

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,

-0.01%

rose 20 points, or 0.1%, to 33954.

ES00,

+0.11%

gained 8 points, or 0.2%, to 4132.

NQ00,

+0.23%

increased 47.75 points, or 0.4%, to 12563.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.10%

fell 35 points, or 0.1%, to 33891, the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.61%

declined 25 points, or 0.61%, to 4111, and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

-1.00%

dropped 120 points, or 1%, to 11887.