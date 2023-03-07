U.S. stock futures inch higher ahead of Powell testimony

U.S. stock futures were a touch firmer on Tuesday, though trading was muted ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.12%

rose 40 points, or 0.12%, to 33431, the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.07%

increased 3 points, or 0.07%, to 4048, and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

-0.11%

dropped 13 points, or 0.11%, to 11676.

What’s driving markets

Markets remain focused on the prospects for monetary policy and consequently trading is muted ahead of Powell’s testimony to the Senate on Tuesday, due to commence at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Powell will also be quizzed by the House on Wednesday, ahead of the always eagerly awaited official jobs data on Friday.

“Investors are largely unwilling to take the plunge ahead of two vital indicators…with most markets treading water in the meantime,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

“Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s Congressional testimony and the nonfarm payrolls report are the undoubted highlights of the week. Taken together, the two events will provide the latest update on the immediate past, present and future of the world’s largest economy and will be crucial in determining market sentiment,” Hunter added.

The S&P 500 sits near the middle of the 3,800 to 4,200 range within which it has meandered for about four months, with equity investors seemingly able to absorb a recent lurch upwards in bond yields

TMUBMUSD10Y,

3.940% ,

which has come after a spate of data showing a resilient economy, which may force the Fed to keep borrowing costs higher for longer.

However, some analysts are wary that the market is still vulnerable to any confirmation that interest rates may have to rise at a faster pace than hoped.

“For the most part, Fed speak recently has been chiefly hawkish; there has been no significant deviation from the 25bps path yet. But any such material twist would likely boost the USD higher and risk sentiment significantly lower,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

[Mean]while sticking to the ‘higher-for-longer’, but in 25bps increments, it would help keep rates volatility contained and risk markets relatively supported,” Innes added.

U.S. economic updates set for release on Tuesday include January wholesale inventories at 10 a.m. and January consumer credit at 3 p.m.