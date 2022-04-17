U.S. stock futures fall headed into big earnings week

U.S. stock-index futures fell Sunday, ahead of a big week of earnings reports.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

futures fell about 150 points, or 0.5%, while S&P 500 futures

sank 0.7% and Nasdaq-100 futures

tumbled 1.1%.

Futures for U.S. crude

meanwhile, rose to $108.16.

The U.S. stock market was closed Friday. For the week, the Dow

lost 0.8%, recording its third straight week of losses, while the S&P 500

shed 2.1% and the Nasdaq Composite

fell 2.6%, with both booking their second straight week of losses.

Investors are bracing for a flurry of quarterly earnings reports in the upcoming week, including Bank of America Corp.

on Monday morning, Netflix Inc.

on Tuesday afternoon and Tesla Inc.

on Wednesday afternoon. Eyes will also be on Twitter Inc.

which on Friday adopted a “poison pill” in the face of a takeover bid announced earlier in the week by Elon Musk.