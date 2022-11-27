U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil prices hit a 2022 low.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,

-0.48%

fell nearly 200 points, or 0.6%, as of 9 p.m. Eastern, while S&P 500 futures

ES00,

-0.64%

and Nasdaq-100 futures

NQ00,

-0.78%

dropped even more sharply.