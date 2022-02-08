NextShark

Freeski phenom Eileen Gu crashes the Chinese internet after Olympic gold win in big air freestyle

Chinese American skier Eileen Gu broke the Chinese internet after winning the gold medal at her Olympic Games debut. Tens of millions of social media users immediately went to Weibo to celebrate after Gu, 18, finished in first place at the women’s big air freestyle skiing competition on Tuesday with a total score of 188.25, narrowly beating France’s Tess Ledeux, who won silver with a score of 187.50, according to CNN. “Today is the happiest day of my life”, says Gu Ailing.