Referee Ron Torbert says Tee Higgins did not “grab and twist” Jalen Ramsey’s facemask

The Rams got to see the other side of a non-call in a big game. Unlike the Saints in the NFC Championship Game in 2018, the Rams ended up with the win, though. The Rams got to Super Bowl LII when officials failed to flag Nickell Robey-Coleman for an obvious pass interference penalty. On Sunday, [more]