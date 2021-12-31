Text size





A man walks past an Alibaba sign outside the company’s offices in Beijing.

Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images









Alibaba



and other Chinese tech giants listed in the U.S. traded lower early Friday but only after surging during the previous session in an attempted rebound from what has been a rocky year.

Alibaba (ticker: BABA) fell 1.1% in premarket trading Friday after closing with a gain of nearly 10% on Thursday.





JD.com



(JD) declined 1.6% after jumping 7.3% on Thursday.





Baidu



(BIDU) was down 0.9%, coming off its 10.5% gain in the previous session, and





Bilibili



(BILI) was down 2.6% after rising more than 12% on Thursday.