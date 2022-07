The median existing home price hit another record in June, rising to $416,000, and sales declined for the fifth straight month as higher interest rates pushed more buyers out of the market.

Sales of previously owned homes fell 5.4% in June from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million, the weakest rate since June 2020, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. June sales fell 14.2% from a year earlier.