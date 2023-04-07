U.S. Economy Adds 236,000 Jobs In March, Unemployment At 3.5% – The Hamden Journal

The U.S. economy added 236,000 jobs in March, showing continued strength in the job market even amid the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases.

The unemployment rate was 3.5%, a slight dip from the previous month. The job gains were most apparent in hospitality, government, professional and business services and health care, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Average hourly earnings among private sector workers rose by 9 cents, or 0.3%, to $33.18. Those earnings have increased by 4.2% over the past 12 months.

More to come.