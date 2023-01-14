U.S. Debt Default 'Likely' in Second Half of 2023: Bank of America

Many investors are concerned that with the far-right wing of the Republican Party holding sway in the House of Representatives, a debt default is coming.

If the view of Ralph Axel, rates strategist at Bank of America, is correct, they have good reason to be concerned.

“We think it is likely that by late summer or early fall, the federal government will temporarily be forced to default on a portion of its daily obligations for a time ranging between a couple of days to a few weeks,” he wrote in a commentary.