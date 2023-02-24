U.S. Clean Energy Is Attracting Billions. Corning, Enphase, and Other Key Players.

A boom in clean-energy manufacturing is fast getting under way across the U.S. Factories are suddenly cranking out everything from solar and wind equipment to batteries and low-carbon fuel. Corporate investment dollars, spurred by new tax breaks, are transforming the U.S. from an also-ran in alternative energy to a real player, lifting the fortunes of a number of companies.

Since President Joe Biden earmarked $370 billion for clean energy in the Inflation Reduction Act in August, there have been 76 announcements of clean-energy projects, notes



Credit Suisse



Of those, 40 specified dollar amounts, totaling $77 billion.