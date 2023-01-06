U.S. Added 223,000 Jobs In December As Unemployment Drops To 3.5% – The Hamden Journal

The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, slower than previous months but still robust, while the unemployment rate edged lower to 3.5%

The figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics were generally in line with expectations, as economists look for signs that the Federal Reserves aggressive interest rate hikes, meant to curb inflation, will slow the broader economy and the job market.

The BLS said that there were significant gains in construction, leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance.

More to come.