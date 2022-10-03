U.N. Calls On Fed, Other Central Banks to Halt Interest-Rate Increases

The Federal Reserve and other central banks risk pushing the global economy into recession followed by prolonged stagnation if they keep raising interest rates, a United Nations agency said Monday.

The warning comes amid growing unease about the haste with which the Fed and its counterparts are raising borrowing costs to contain surging inflation. India’s central bank Friday said that the global economy was facing a third major shock after the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the form of aggressive rate increases by central banks in rich countries.