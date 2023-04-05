U-M OL hyped up by backfield: ‘There’s something special about this one’

Expectations are sky high for Michigan entering the 2023 season, with the belief that the team can three-peat as Big Ten champions and take the team one step further than it has in the prior two seasons.

While the standard has been set for the team as a whole, position groups are also realizing the standard of play that is needed to win, too.

For the Wolverines’ offensive line group, sights are set on a three-peat for the Joe Moore Award and the depth chart is favorable to compete for the award again.

During the spring game pep rally, U-M’s dynamic backfield of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards was asked about the group.

For Corum, he’s seen the group grow in his time on campus and now thinks the group is in place to do even bigger things.

“Dogs, man, dogs,” Corum said. “I’ve been on two great teams. We’ve won two championships and gone to the playoffs two times and both offensive lines have been great but there’s something special about this one. We have some guys coming in like Drake (Nugent)—workhorse. He’s going to be a great addition. We’ve got LD from Arizona State. Big, strong. Then we have big Hinton. Big, strong.

“Then we have guys who are already there. Trevor Keegan, Karsen Barnhart, Zak Zinter. The list goes on. This might be the best offensive line that we’ve had. I’m excited to run behind them. I know Donovan is excited to run behind them. It’s going to be great.”

Not to be outdone, Edwards was given the microphone and asked to say a few words about the position group.

Much like Corum, Edwards praised the group as a whole and made sure to give Sherrone Moore his due for getting the group to where it needed to be.

“That offensive line is different,” Edwards said. “You see how they won—I call it the Sherrone Moore Award because they’ve won it two times, they’re going to win it three times. Credit to the offensive line coach, coach Moore. They’re going to win the Sherrone Moore Award three times. Best offensive line in the country the whole time that I’ve been here. We can’t do nothing, quarterbacks can’t do nothing without an offensive line.

“We’ve brought in some tremendous transfer. We’ve got Drake, LD, Myles, Keegs, Barnie, Zak. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be taking our game to a whole other level. Shoutout to those boys up front.”