U.S.’s Russia sanctions are a warning shot – analyst

STORY: “In sanctions it’s all about the U.S. sanctions, the relationship with the dollar system, and I think the EU sanctions, the UK sanctions, Canadian, Japanese, they’re secondary to that,” Worman said.“So, watch what comes out of the U.S. and watch when they start to move on to the larger, more mainstream financial institutions in Russia,” he added.U.S. President Joe Biden announced a round of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday (February 22) to punish Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and deploying troops into the regions to “keep the peace.”